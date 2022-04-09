JTA driver hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority says a bus driver was transported to a hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on 45th Street and Vernon Road in the Magnolia Gardens area of Northwest Jacksonville.

JTA says a white SUV hit the bus and left the scene.

Video from the scene shows that the collision sent the JTA bush careening through a metal fence.

Four passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. JTA says none of the passengers were transported to hospitals.