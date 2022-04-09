Shooting on I-295 sends one man to the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on 1-295 Northbound.

JSO were dispatched around 3:35 am to I-295 Northbound just past Beach Blvd where a man had been shot while driving along the highway.

The victim told officers that an orange charger flashed his headlights to the victims car. When the victim moved to the right lane the orange charger pulled beside the car and fired multiple rounds into the car.

The victim was transported by rescue to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no description of the shooter, only his car.

Anyone with information related to this incident has been asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).