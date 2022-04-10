Fatal motorcycle crash is the 15th of the year, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One adult male is dead after a motorcycle crash on Airport service rd.

At around 1 a.m. JSO responded to a crash on Airport Service Rd S. A pickup and an SUV were eastbound on the road, and a touring style motorcycle was westbound.

The pickup attempted to turn left to get onto the main portion of Airport Rd. This caused the motorcycle to hit the truck. The motorcycle was then redirected into the SUV.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident marks the 58th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 15th motorcycle fatality