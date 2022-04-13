‘Devastated’ foster daughter shaken by details of Clay County couple’s hostage ordeal

A woman raised by a Clay County couple who endured a shocking hostage ordeal told News4JAX it’s difficult to wrap her mind around her own feelings as she processes the news of what happened to her beloved foster parents.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman raised by a Clay County couple who endured a shocking hostage ordeal told News4JAX it’s difficult to wrap her mind around her own feelings as she processes the news of what happened to her beloved foster parents.

Shalia Richardson said in a phone interview that she was raised with love by the Green Cove Springs couple and she’s devastated by what investigators say happened to them.

NOTE: The article below contains details some might find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

According to an arrest report, they were dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections when they were rescued Monday night after being bound with duct tape for more than two days in their own home.

“I can’t even fathom the feeling that I have,” Richardson said. “I’m just kind of devastated.”

Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, is charged with home invasion robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the case. He appeared Wednesday before a Clay County judge, who ordered him to be held without bond.

Richardson said she’s never met Lumpkin and has no idea who he is.

“I’ve never seen him as long as I lived there,” she said, explaining that she moved away about seven years ago.

Richardson said she can’t believe the couple she considers her parents were “bound by duct tape on their arms, legs and faces” and were left “extremely dehydrated, covered in feces, malnourished and suffering from infections,” according to the arrest report.

“They were awesome parents. They loved me unconditionally. They made sure I got everything I wanted and needed. They were always there. They were great,” she said.

The couple, now in their 70s, told investigators the home invasion began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lumpkin told deputies he and another man broke into the home and forced the couple onto the floor. He said while they were screaming, he fired two rounds from a revolver over their heads to scare them.

Clay County deputies said they’re still investigating who the second person with Lumpkin might have been. Lumpkin is currently the only one facing charges in the case but deputies said it is an active investigation.

Lumpkin told deputies that once the man and woman were bound with duct tape, he and the other intruder found the couple’s bank cards and forced them to share their PINs.

The men then moved the couple into their bathroom and took turns going to a local ATM to withdraw cash, Lumpkin said. They took approximately $3,000, Lumpkin told deputies, and then used the couple’s car to go buy drugs.

According to Lumpkin’s arrest report, he called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Monday and told the dispatcher he “was a piece of s***” and had done “horrible things” and wanted to turn himself in. He told the dispatcher where he was and that there were two elderly people with him in need of medical attention.

When deputies arrived, they found the couple bound with duct tape and took them to Orange Park Medical Center where they were admitted for treatment.

“I don’t think they’re going to be OK,” Richardson said. “I think they’re traumatized. I can’t even imagine if they want to go back to that house.”

Deputies said they found a silver revolver in the home, similar to one Lumpkin described using.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 264-6512 or a SaferWatch tip may be placed.