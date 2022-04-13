Arrest report reveals disturbing details of Clay County couple’s hostage ordeal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Green Cove Springs couple were dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections when they were rescued Monday night after being bound with duct tape for more than two days in their own home, according to an arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX.

NOTE: The article below contains details some might find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, is charged with home invasion robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He appeared Wednesday before a Clay County judge, who ordered him to be held without bond.

Lumpkin was also booked on an outstanding warrant charging him with selling cocaine. He was appointed a public defender to represent him, and he’ll be back in court May 16.

According to Lumpkin’s arrest report, he called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Monday and told the dispatcher he “was a piece of s***” and had done “horrible things” and wanted to turn himself in. He told the dispatcher where he was and that there were two elderly people with him in need of medical attention.

Court and property records list a couple in their 70s as the owners of the home where Lumpkin was taken into custody.

When deputies arrived, they found the couple bound with duct tape on their arms, legs and faces. They were extremely dehydrated, covered in feces, malnourished and suffering from infections and lesions from being bound for more than 48 hours, the report said.

According to deputies, Lumpkin told investigators he was willing to talk and that “he had murdered someone.” It’s unclear who he was talking about as both victims in the kidnapping survived the encounter.

The man and woman in the home were taken to Orange Park Medical Center where they were admitted for treatment.

Lumpkin told deputies he and another man broke into the home and forced the couple onto the floor. He said while they were screaming, he fired two rounds from a revolver over their heads to scare them. The woman later told deputies the attack began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clay County deputies said they’re still investigating who the second person with Lumpkin might have been. Lumpkin is currently the only one facing charges in the case but deputies said it is an active investigation.

Lumpkin told deputies that once the man and woman were bound with duct tape, he and the other intruder found the couple’s bank cards and forced them to share their PINs.

The men then moved the couple into their bathroom and took turns going to a local ATM to withdraw cash, Lumpkin said. They took approximately $3,000, Lumpkin told deputies, and then used the couple’s car to go buy drugs.

Deputies said they found a silver revolver in the home, similar to one Lumpkin described using.

The daughter of the woman who lives in the home lives out of state. She told News4JAX on Tuesday that she was anxious and stressed -- waiting for her mother to give her a call.

Several Clay County law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, responded to the incident. They were back out in force Wednesday, continuing to work under large tents sifting through evidence.

News4JAX learned that Lumpkin is a twice-convicted felon and has served a total of nine years in prison on drug-dealing convictions.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 264-6512 or a SaferWatch tip may be placed.