Family in St. Johns County searching for lost service dog

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A local family is searching for their service dog after she went missing on Monday.

The husband told News4Jax their chihuahua and terrier mix dog “Half Pint” -- who looks more like a long-haired dachshund -- went missing in the parking lot near the Publix and CVS in Fruit Cove at Julington Village on State Rd 13.

He told News4JAX he was parked in the parking lot and had his windows rolled down when Half Pint jumped out. They believe the pup was taken by an older woman in a blue/grey SUV around 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. at the stop sign across from Sonic.

This is believed to have been an accident as the person may have assumed the dog was lost and picked the dog up to keep it safe.

Half Pint is not microchipped and was not wearing a collar at the time she was taken -- but she was wearing a white and black harness. The family has created flyers and posted them around the area. The family is waiting for the return of their dog in the parking lot at CVS near the Sonic in a white-colored van.

The wife has seizures, so the dog is very valuable to the family. Half Pint is about seven years old.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Half Pint please call Regina Newsom at 904-832-2872.

Feel free to share this with any friends or family in the area and with any St. Johns County groups on social media.