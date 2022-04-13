72º

LIVE

Local News

Florida COVID-19 cases are rising

Now averaging nearly 2,000 cases a day

Eric Wallace, Senior Producer, I-TEAM

Tags: COVID, Coronavirus, Florida, COVID-19
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, is Air Force Capt. Kimberly Hunt. (Spc. Daniel Thompson/U.S. Armyvia AP) (Spc. Daniel Thompson)

After weeks of seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Florida is once again experiencing a rise in cases. Looking at the latest CDC data, Florida reported 2,565 new cases of COVID-19 to the federal government yesterday.

This is the first time since February 25 that the state has reported more than 2,500 cases in a day. The 7-day average for new cases is now up to 1,961 cases a day. Following the winter omicron surge, the 7-day average had bottomed out on March 21, at 1,127 cases a day.

The last time our 7-day average was over 2,000 was on March 3, when it was 2,015.

COVID-19 cases in Florida over the last 60 days

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.