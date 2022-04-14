17-year-old charged with murder in shooting outside Jacksonville convenience store, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting, which occurred outside a convenience store on Powers Avenue, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the convenience store on the evening of Jan. 5. They found a man who had been shot multiple times, and that man later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He was identified as a 22-year-old.

Another man at the scene took himself to the same hospital and survived.

On Thursday, JSO announced that Mikal Thomas, 17, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. Additional details were not provided in JSO’s news release.

News4JAX records show there have been 32 deaths investigated as murders in Jacksonville during 2022. Of those, eight arrests have been announced.