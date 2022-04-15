A passenger at Jacksonville International Airport found with a loaded gun in carry-on luggage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Airport Authority confirmed Friday that a passenger was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage.

The man was traveling from Jacksonville to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. TSA stopped him and found the gun in his suitcase. They say it was loaded and chambered. The man was not arrested but will face a fine from TSA.

This brings the total number of guns that TSA has intercepted at JAX to 20 this year, 204 guns have been seized in airports across the state.

Earlier this week, TSA sent out this reminder: No guns in carry-ons. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And it is your responsibility to know what the gun laws are on both sides of your trip because guns may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.