Atlantic Beach trying traps designed for military to swat out mosquitos at local parks

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Mosquito season is here, and it’s only going to get worse as we head into the wetter months.

Before it gets too bad, one local city is taking steps to take out as many mosquitos as it can.

Crews are putting up INZECTO mosquito traps in Atlantic Beach that were actually created by a University of Florida professor.

The Urban Entomology Department at the University of Florida was contacted by the U.S. military to create a device to keep mosquitos away while troops are overseas.

Now, Inzecto is putting the traps up in Atlantic Beach at places like Jack Russell Park to see how they work in our area.

“The insecticide is embedded in a polymer on the inside of the trap, and it slowly releases after it’s activated with water,” said Phil Koehler, the UF professor emeritus who invented the traps. “There is no spraying of materials onto vegetation and possibility of harming pollinators.”

Koehler said his team took what they know about mosquitos and what attracts them to create the perfect trap for the pests.

Koehler explained mosquitos are attracted to red and black colors -- the colors of the trap -- and an organic matter odor that smells stagnant.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said this technology is a safe way to deal with the mosquito issues in her area.

“Atlantic Beach is trying to be smart in terms of not using pesticides to treat the green stuff in our parks,” Glasser said. “And just be responsible and sustainable and this is really about the DNA of our city.”

Koehler hopes this new technology can be a significant advancement for people to be able to manage mosquitos in their own yards.

The traps will be up for three months as part of this test and Glasser said she will release the results to the city to show the benefits of the project.

To learn more information about INZECTO mosquito traps you can check out their website.