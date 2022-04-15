Full ‘pink moon’ to shine Easter weekend

Full moon in April: When to see the 'Pink' moon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Look up this weekend! You could catch a glimpse of a pink moon!

NASA says the pink full moon will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

Moonrise in Jacksonville Saturday evening is at 8:03 p.m. -- this is just after sundown at 7:55 p.m.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names. The pink moon honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

Its name is based on phlox (a pink flowering plant) seen this time of year.

It’s also known as the “fish moon” because as coastal tribes note -- it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn. It’s also called a “Passover moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday, CNN Newsource said.

Passover begins at sundown this Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

