Child thrown from personal watercraft near Huguenot Park found safe after multi-agency search

A marine incident Saturday led to a scary half hour when a child was briefly missing after a personal watercraft accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An anxious half hour ended in a sigh of relief Saturday when first responders said a child thrown from a personal watercraft in an accident near Huguenot Memorial Park had been found safe.

About 26 minutes after initially posting about the marine incident on Twitter, JFRD posted the good news update that “all people are accounted for and there are no reported injuries.”

Thanks to a quick multi agency response from @JSOPIO , Huguenot life guards and our land and marine units…all people are accounted for and there are no reported injuries to this marine accident. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) April 16, 2022

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the incident was reported around noon on Heckscher Drive near Huguenot Memorial Park, which sits on a peninsula that juts out between the St. Johns River, the Fort George Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean.

That knowledge led to some worst-case scenario worries when a JFRD spokesman told News4JAX the accident involved a child who was thrown from a personal watercraft and that rescuers were having a difficult time finding the child.

But JFRD said a quick multi-agency response from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Huguenot lifeguards and JFRD land and marine units led to the welcome sigh of relief.