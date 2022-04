JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead following a single car crash on I-95 SB at the on ramp to I-295.

Just after midnight, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash on I-95 SB near exit 337, to I-295.

The initial investigation reveals the driver was heading south on I-95 when they veered onto the grass shoulder that separates I-95 SB and the ramp for I-295. The vehicle collided with a light pole.

The off ramp to I-295 has reopened.