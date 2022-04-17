Videos, photos show large hail coming down in St. Johns County

As rounds of severe thunderstorms moved through Northeast Florida on Easter Sunday, some dropped large pieces of hail in St. Johns County and other parts of our area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As rounds of severe thunderstorms moved through Northeast Florida on Easter Sunday, some dropped large pieces of hail in St. Johns County and other parts of our area.

Viewers from Nocatee to Ponte Vedra Beach and further inland shared photos and video of the hail that ranged in size from a raisin to a golf ball.

Small hail reported by Gately Rd during the #severethunderstorm this afternoon.



Looks like either pea or penny size hail.



📸: Beth Sullivan (News4JAX Insider) pic.twitter.com/G570Xrxn07 — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) April 17, 2022

Hail on the ground in St. Johns County. (Photo Courtesy Toni Thomas)

Nickel-sized hail seen in Rivertown neighborhood in St. Johns County. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

VOLUME UP 🔈 Another video of the hail really coming down in the Rivertown are of St. John’s County 😱 @wjxt4



📹: News4JAX Insider (sir_hobo) pic.twitter.com/ABXagnidjQ — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) April 17, 2022

The storm also dropped about an inch of rainfall in some spots and produced quarter-size hail and frequent lighting in Duval County.

