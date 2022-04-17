69º

Videos, photos show large hail coming down in St. Johns County

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As rounds of severe thunderstorms moved through Northeast Florida on Easter Sunday, some dropped large pieces of hail in St. Johns County and other parts of our area.

Viewers from Nocatee to Ponte Vedra Beach and further inland shared photos and video of the hail that ranged in size from a raisin to a golf ball.

Hail on the ground in St. Johns County. (Photo Courtesy Toni Thomas)
Nickel-sized hail seen in Rivertown neighborhood in St. Johns County. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The storm also dropped about an inch of rainfall in some spots and produced quarter-size hail and frequent lighting in Duval County.

