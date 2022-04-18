TELL US: What do you think about the Florida’s ban on certain textbooks in public schools?

The Florida Department of Education has banned 41% of submitted textbooks “for not aligning with Florida’s new standards on prohibited topics.” Reasons for rejecting the books include references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusion of Common Core, and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics.

The highest number of books rejected were for grades K-5, where 71% were not aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics.

The list of banned books has not yet been released, and News4JAX is asking for that list. In the meantime, we want to know what you think about the DOE’s ban on 41% of textbooks submitted for public schools.