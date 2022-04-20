Police investigate reported stabbing in Orange Park; fire rescue says child was hospitalized

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A child was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after Clay County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to an apartment complex, the department confirmed.

Firefighters said they were called to the St. Johns Pointe Apartment Homes in Orange Park around 4:30 p.m. The child injured was said to be older than 9, but further specifics were not given.

According to the Orange Park Police Department, officers were called to the scene after a reported stabbing. They said there was no threat to the community, and police did not immediately have information regarding the person stabbed.

“There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene, so please avoid the area if possible,” the Police Department said.