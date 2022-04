(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville police responded Wednesday to the Allendale area to investigate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Wednesday in the Allendale area.

Sky 4 flew over the scene, and police vehicles could be seen at West 9th and St. Clair streets.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide additional details at a 6:30 p.m. media briefing.