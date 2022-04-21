Officers investigating shooting on Dix Ellis Trail; JFRD says 1 person transported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday said units were called to a motel in the Baymeadows area, and that one person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed units were called there to investigate a shooting, but did not immediately release more details. The scene appeared to be at the America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail. Additional details were not immediately provided.

If the name of the motel sounds familiar, News4JAX on Tuesday reported that residents of the motel were forced to move out of the building after it was deemed structurally unsafe. A building inspector found there was damage to the second-floor landing between rooms 109 and 200 in Building No. 1, according to a city compliance report.