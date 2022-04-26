Motorized scooter operator killed in crash involving dump truck on Atlantic Boulevard: JSO

Aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter shows the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Atlantic Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man operating a motorized scooter was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a dump truck on Atlantic Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 2:50 p.m., according to JSO, the street legal motor scooter and the dump truck were both heading west on Atlantic Boulevard when the scooter drifted over into the side of the truck and the scooter operator was run over.

He died at the scene, police said.

According to JSO, he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, JSO said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard were blocked from Leon Road to Anniston Road for about an hour following the crash. As of about 3:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes reopened, but police said traffic was very heavy. Westbound Atlantic Boulevard traffic was being diverted to Lee Road, as those lanes were expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is the 69th traffic fatality this year in Duval County and the 18th involving a motorcycle or scooter.