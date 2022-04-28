Person dead in shooting involving Clay County deputies, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said authorities on Wednesday night were sent to investigate a shooting that involved deputies.

The scene was in the area of Blanding Boulevard and Fillmore Road in Orange Park just outside a gas station. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook was called to the scene for the investigation.

Cook said there was no threat to the community and that several deputies were involved, but no deputies were injured.

“The call started in the town of Orange Park. Our deputies got involved, at some point during the call ended up in a pursuit over here to Blanding and Fillmore where a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Cook said.

The person shot died of their injuries, Cook said.

A video sent to the newsroom by a viewer appears to show the end of the pursuit. A car loses control after a deputy performs a PIT maneuver.

It can’t clearly be seen what happens next, but multiple gunshots are heard.

Ad

Full uncut video shared by News4JAX viewer. Discretion advised.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.