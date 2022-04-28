Flagler County Sheriff’s Office: stolen IDs, debit cards & drugs seized during traffic stop

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff deputies arrested a 37-year-old man after a traffic stop revealed stolen IDs, debit cards and drugs. Deputies pulled over Kenton Chance Wednesday afternoon on Palm Coast Parkway and found the items in his car.

The tag on his truck had been reported stolen from Miami, according to deputies. Chance is on probation for writing bad checks, and is being held on no-bond, facing 12 new felony charges.

Stolen IDs, items and drugs found during traffic stop in Flagler County (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Flagler deputies found driver’s licenses, credit cards and blank checks from several different people. They also found ‘a small zipper bag filled with an unknown rock like substance, and an unknown brown substance, unknown grey powder substance, and a bag containing a white powdery substance which field tested presumptive positive for Cocaine.’

Deputies say Chance has arrests on his record dating back to 1997.