May begins with a violent start across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Overnight leading into the new month Jacksonville Sheriffs Office responded to three shootings and one stabbing across our area. Three of the four reported incidents ended in fatalities.

At 10:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person stabbed on the 2600 block of Waterbluff Dr. At the scene officers fond a nonresponsive adult male bleeding out, JFRD pronounced him dead at the scene.

0501 Overnight Shootings Map (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 5400 block of Kennerly Rd. At the scene officers found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. JFRD responded then pronounced this victim dead at the scene.

Early Sunday Morning, at approximately 1:44 a.m. officers responded to a person shot at 4200 Moncrief Rd. W. There JSO found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.

At 2:30 a.m. JSO responded to a shooting at the Raceway gas station on Lem Turner road to reports of a person shot. There an adult female was found deceased from a gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot, but do not know the circumstances around the shooting.

If anyone has information about these incidents please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.