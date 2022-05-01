Road shut down as police converge on southside apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shut down a road on the southside of the city Sunday evening as it converged on an apartment complex. It’s not clear exactly why, but there was a large police presence near the Summer Glen Apartments on Terry Road around 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shut down a road on the southside of the city Sunday evening as it converged on an apartment complex.

It’s not clear exactly why, but there was a large police presence near the Summer Glen Apartments on Terry Road around 5 p.m.

Police could be heard talking to someone using a megaphone but it was not clear what was being said.

News4JAX watched as JSO SWAT arrived around 5:30 p.m.

