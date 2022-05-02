‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children.

The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday, bullet holes riddled pump numbers nine and 10 at the gas station.

Pump at gas station riddled with bullet holes.

Loved ones described Smith as an inspirational speaker, a generous friend and a loving mother. They don’t know why anyone would want to hurt her.

“She’s going to be really missed,” said Anisha Haynes, Smith’s sister. “Everybody loved her. She doesn’t have an enemy to this world.”

Haynes and her mother, Tanika Byrd, tell News4JAX that Smith had a podcast where she would take calls from listeners and pray for them or counsel them.

“She touched a lot a lot of lives. She really [has],” Byrd said.

According to police, Smith’s body was found lying against the gas pump next to a car.

A News4JAX crew at the scene saw at least six bullet holes in the car and dozens of evidence markers in the back of the parking lot. Several evidence markers were also seen around the car.

“Really shocked because I know she wasn’t into nothing. Didn’t have nobody that wanted to do this to her, so it was really like, you know, like they got the wrong person,” Haynes said.

Tayda Smith with her children. Photo provided by family.

Smith leaves behind four daughters ages 1 to 9.

“She loved her girls,” Byrd said. “She loved her girls dearly and her girls loved her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active. No arrests have been announced.

JSO has asked anyone with information to contact JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).