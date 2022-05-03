Convicted felon charged with voter fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon is charged with two counts of election fraud voting and obtaining a false registration, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Marc Crump, 54, was arrested Thursday.

Crump pleaded no contest to a 1992 manslaughter charge in Alachua County and has a drug possession conviction from Orange County. He is on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement registered sex offenders’ database for a 2003 arrest in Alachua County on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He now lives in Jacksonville, and according to the arrest report, he applied for his voting rights a couple of years ago. About a year after that, he applied for state assistance and received a voter registration card in the mail, so he assumed he was OK to vote, according to the report.

The report goes on to say he received a letter about two or three months later advising him his voting rights were not valid -- which was the first time he was aware he was not allowed to vote.

Ad

According to databases from the Florida Division of Elections, in December 2021, a Marc A. Crump, matching this Marc Crump’s address and date of birth, registered to vote on June 25, 2020.

He voted early in the August 2020 primary and in the November 2020 general election, stating voting records show.

Crump’s voter registration details are not present in state databases as of February 2022.