67º

LIVE

Local News

1 person dead after three shot in northwest Jacksonville

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Gladys Road shooting (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a triple shooting in the Grand Park neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO officers were called at 9 p.m. to Gladys Road where they found three men in their 30′s were shot.

Officers say, two of the men were taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department;  one died on the way there and the second one is in critical condition. The third man was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter