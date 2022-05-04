16-year-old killed in Bunnell double shooting, detectives say

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was killed and a second person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Bunnell, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported gunshots just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of South Pine and East Booe streets.

The Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and the Bunnell Police Department responded and learned two people had been shot -- including 16-year-old Keymarion Hall. Deputies said he later died at a hospital from his injuries.

The second person who was shot did not have life-threatening injuries and was treated and released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This appears to be a focused incident,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our investigators have worked throughout the night and I ask anyone with information to call us.”

The Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit is investigating, per the Sheriff’s Office’s contract with the City of Bunnell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 386-313-4911 or sending an email to TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).