Abortion rights rallies held outside Duval, St. Johns courthouses

Two rallies were held Wednesday in Northeast Florida in support of abortion rights.

The rallies come after a draft opinion was leaked this week, suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Women’s March Jacksonville and other groups held a rally at 6 p.m. outside of the Duval County Courthouse. The organization said in a news release that it is demanding that Congress pass legislation to codify Roe.

At least 100 people were at the rally when News4JAX was there, some of whom were holding signs saying “my body, my choice.” Both people for abortion rights and against abortion were in attendance. There were also people registering to vote at the rally.

In St. Johns County, another rally with women’s groups was scheduled for 5 p.m. near the St. Johns County Courthouse. People held signs, including one that said “keep abortion safe and legal,” and another that said “girls just want to have fundamental rights.”

Demonstrators gather Wednesday at an abortion rights rally in St. Johns County. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

The leaked draft, published late Monday by Politico, is a 98-page opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged the constitutionality of the Mississippi bill that banned abortion after 15 weeks. If the decision stands as written, it would overturn Roe, as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision that protected abortion services even though it allowed states to add some limitations.

Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks.

Polling shows relatively few Americans want to see Roe overturned. In general, AP-NORC polling finds a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases. Few say abortion should be illegal in all cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.