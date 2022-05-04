Jacksonville Beach Police memorial ceremony honors local law enforcement lost in 2021

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is honoring the local law enforcement officers who lost their lives in 2021, including one of their own, during a ceremony on Wednesday.

This service is honoring the lives of seven law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty within the last year, including Sgt. Daniel Watts with Jacksonville Beach Police.

Watts, 49, died on Sept. 1 from COVID-19 complications.

He joined the police department in 2002.

The Jacksonville Beach ceremony also remembers the lives of:

Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino who served with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and died Jan. 21 last year.

Nassau County Deputy Jack Gwynes, who died on Feb. 3 last year.

St. Johns County Deputy Jody Hull Jr., who died Aug. 21

Clay County Deputy Clint Seagle, who died Aug. 29

Green Cove Springs Police Chief Derek Asdot, who died last September.

All of them died from COVID-19 complications

And Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot and killed last September during a traffic stop.

In this ceremony, Rep. John Rutherford will speak, there will also be a roll call of the fallen officers and the playing of “Taps.”