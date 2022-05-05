Jacksonville woman discovers Molotov cocktail on front porch, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman found an apparent Molotov cocktail on her front porch on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. N. Damone, with the Sheriff’s Office said police responded about 7:15 a.m. to the home on West 63rd Street after the woman located the suspicious device as she was about to leave her house earlier that morning. Damone said the device resembled a Molotov cocktail, which “did not appear to have ignited properly.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was evacuated from the home. She was reportedly unhurt and was said to be cooperating with police.

JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating.

“All evidence suggests this is an isolated incident,” Damone said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).