4 injured when semi with lumber load overturns on San Jose Boulevard

A crash was reported Friday afternoon at San Jose Boulevard and Old St. Augustine Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four people were injured Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer hauling lumber overturned on San Jose Boulevard, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The crash was reported on San Jose at Old St. Augustine Road.

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.

It’s unclear how badly the four patients are injured, but all four were taken to area hospitals.

Crews are working a traffic accident at San Jose and Old St Augustine rd involving a flipped semi with a lumber load and multiple injuries…. Expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 6, 2022

News4JAX has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.