Black-owned women’s health center opens on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a new clinic on Jacksonville’s Westside for women.

Life Tree Women Care on Blanding Boulevard near 103rd Street celebrated its grand opening on Thursday and is now taking patients.

The clinic says it’s the first Black-owned women’s health center of its kind in Northeast Florida.

It was founded by a husband and wife -- Derek Neal, who has experience in business ownership and earned his Master of Business Administration degree, and Jamie Neal, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner.

“Too many women on the Westside lack access to effective and affordable care,” Jamie Neal said in a news release. “We want to change that while prioritizing healthcare services for all women with both quality and cultural competence. We hope the community will come out to support us at our grand opening events as we strive to spread the word about accessibility to our women’s health services across Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.”

Ad

According to the clinic’s website, it provides services that include women’s primary care, gynecological care, prenatal and postnatal care, and newborn care.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To make an appointment, visit lifetreewomencare.com.

And, to further mark the grand opening, Life Tree Women Care will host a community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.