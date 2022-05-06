Florida tax relief bill focuses on saving money for families with young children

OCALA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging tax relief package in Ocala on Thursday which will save Floridians an estimated $1.1 billion.

One of the biggest announcements was geared toward families – saving money with home items and children’s needs.

“This is actually the largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida -- $1.2 billion tax relief package,” DeSantis said.

Within the package there will be one-year exemptions, beginning July 1, on diapers and clothing for infants and toddlers – which was a big announcement DeSantis made beside his wife, Casey and children. The tax break includes single-use, reusable diapers and reusable diaper inserts and would last for one year.

The tax package (HB 7071) also includes sales-tax breaks on gas, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, and recreational activities.

Check below for a full breakdown of sales tax holidays and exemption periods.

Motor Fuel: October 1-31, 2022 | Gas tax holiday will begin in Oct, 1 and will result in an estimated $200 million in driver savings

Diapers and clothing: Diapers, clothes, and more for babies and toddlers will be tax-free for one year beginning July 1

Children’s Books: May 14 – August 14, 2022 | Three-month exemption this summer on children’s books

Tool Time: September 3-9, 2022 | A week-long “Tool Time” sales tax holiday on supplies for skilled trades — worth an estimated $12.4 million

Energy Star appliances: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 | A one-year exemption on ENERGY STAR appliances

Home Hardening: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024 | A reduction in the mobile home tax rate from 6% to 3%

Disaster Preparedness: May 28 – June 10, 2022 | Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Freedom Week: July 1-7, 2022 | Tax exemption for items such as boating, camping, fishing outdoor, sports equipment and more. Click here for a full list of items

Back to School: July 25 – August 7, 2022 | School supplies, clothing, shoes, computers, learning aids and more will be tax free. Click here for a full list of items.

Click here for a printable calendar of all sales tax holidays and exemptions.