Floridians will see some relief through gas tax holiday -- but not until October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re still feeling the pain at the pump, you’re not the only one.
“It’s been pretty tough. It’s been really tough,” driver William Fears said.
“I can’t keep doing this,” driver Anthony Wallace said.
The average price of gas in Florida is $4.19 -- a year ago it was $2.88, according to AAA.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed tax package HB 7071.
RELATED: Florida tax relief bill focuses on saving money for families with young children
The package includes suspending state gas tax for the entire month of October, which will save drivers about 25 cents per gallon.
“The gas reduction in tax is definitely a great idea. The governor is obviously trying to do whatever he can quickly. October does seem like a long time away but at the same time government moves slowly anywhere,” driver Joe Derita said.
The gas tax break is a part of a much larger series of tax breaks Floridians will see throughout the year.
The 10 tax holidays are:
- A one-month Fuel Tax Holiday from Oct. 1-Oct. 31, 2022, lowering the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon
- A 3-month sales tax holiday for children’s books from May 14 through Aug. 14, 2022
- A one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for baby and toddler clothes and shoes
- A one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for children’s diapers
- A 14-day Back-to-School sales tax holiday from July 25 through Aug. 7, 2022, for clothing, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies
- A 14-day Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday from May 28 through June 10, 2022, for supplies such as flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries, and fire extinguishers
- A 7-day Tool-Time sales tax holiday from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, 2022, for tools and other home improvement items
- A two-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, for impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors
- A 7-day Freedom Week from July 1 to July 7, 2022, providing a sales tax exemption for specified admissions and items related to recreational activities
- A one-year Energy Star Appliances sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for washing machines, clothes dryers, water heaters, and refrigerators