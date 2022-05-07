Floridians will see some relief through gas tax holiday -- but not until October

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re still feeling the pain at the pump, you’re not the only one.

“It’s been pretty tough. It’s been really tough,” driver William Fears said.

“I can’t keep doing this,” driver Anthony Wallace said.

The average price of gas in Florida is $4.19 -- a year ago it was $2.88, according to AAA.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed tax package HB 7071.

RELATED: Florida tax relief bill focuses on saving money for families with young children

The package includes suspending state gas tax for the entire month of October, which will save drivers about 25 cents per gallon.

“The gas reduction in tax is definitely a great idea. The governor is obviously trying to do whatever he can quickly. October does seem like a long time away but at the same time government moves slowly anywhere,” driver Joe Derita said.

Ad

The gas tax break is a part of a much larger series of tax breaks Floridians will see throughout the year.

The 10 tax holidays are: