Police: 5 shooters fire over 40 rounds, killing man who was standing at food truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man standing at a food truck in a parking lot off Edgewood Avenue West was shot multiple times Saturday when five men armed with pistols and rifles approached him and opened fire, Jacksonville police said.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to Edgewood Avenue near Moncrief Road about 2:40 p.m. Saturday after reports that a person had been shot.

They found the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators are still trying to identify the man, Rudlaff said.

He said the motive for the shooting is not clear, but it did appear from how the men approached the victim that the shooting was targeted.

Rudlaff said despite well over 40 rounds being fired and multiple people being outside around the food truck during the shooting, no other injuries were reported. Some vehicles in the area were struck by the gunfire.

Rudlaff said the men approached the area on foot and ran off north toward Diamond Street after the shooting. A K9 at the scene lost the scent around the area of Diamond Street, so investigators believe the group might have had a car waiting for them there, Rudlaff said.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video and any witnesses who might be able to help ID the shooters.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

“We’re glad that there are no other victims, but obviously it’s important for people who have any information to contact the Sheriff’s Office,” Rudlaff said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a potential reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.