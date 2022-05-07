WWE Hall of Famer jailed on DUI charges connected to crash that killed 75-year-old

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Ormond Beach police on Friday obtained a warrant for and arrested Tamara Sytch, 49, reporting on Saturday that the former WWE star’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 when tested shortly after a crash in March that killed a 75-year-old man, according to a news release.

Sytch played the character Sunny in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 90s.

That BAC was three and a half times over the legal limit, police said. Investigators arrested Sytch at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach shortly before 10 p.m. with help from Daytona Peach police, transporting her to the Volusia County jail for booking, police said.

News4Jax sister station WKMG reported that the night of March 25, Sytch crashed her vehicle into a car that was stopped at a red light on U.S. Highway 1. That car’s driver, 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police obtained a warrant to secure and test a sample of Sytch’s blood, recording her condition at the time as “under the influence of medications/drugs/alcohol,” according to a crash report.

Sytch faces charges of DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, the release stated. Her bond was set at $227,500.