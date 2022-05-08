1 dead in drive-by shooting captured by surveillance camera: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly drive-by shooting was captured by a surveillance camera early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the video showed someone walking down Rendale Drive North in the Cedar Hills Estates area around 1 a.m. before a white four-door sedan drives past them and then stops in the middle of the road.

JSO said a passenger and the driver both started shooting at the victim and they were hit multiple times.

After the shooting stopped, the driver took off. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released by JSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.