Florida reported more than 16,000 abortions in first three months of 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance -- News4Jax is getting a look at how many abortions are performed in Florida each year, including in Duval County.

In the first three months of 2022, nearly 1,000 Duval County residents had an abortion -- which marks the seventh-highest county number in the state. In that same time frame, the state of Florida reported more than 16,000 abortions.

The two counties with the highest numbers were Miami-Dade and Broward. Collectively, those counties reported 5,104.

Hillsborough reported 1,282.

Orange County had 1,148.

Palm Beach County 1,033.

Duval County reported 990.

1,160 were reported for out-of-state residents.

It’s important to note that these numbers reflect county residents that had abortions. It doesn’t necessarily mean the abortions took place within that county.

Of the 79, 811 numbers that were reported for the state last year, 74,961 occurred during the first trimester. 59,252 were reported as being “elective abortions.”

Other reasons included social/economic reasons, emotional/psychological health of the mother, a life-endangering physical condition, a serious fetal abnormality, or rape/ incest

The reports noted that zero abortions took place in the third trimester -- which begins at 28 weeks.

News4jax has also learned a bill is currently being drafted that seeks to overturn the 15-week abortion ban -- and make a woman’s right to an abortion -- law in the state of Florida.

The 15-week abortion ban is slated to take effect July 1, 2022.