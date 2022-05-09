Remembering Tristyn Bailey: Family, friends to hold vigil in St. Johns County

On Monday, Bailey's family and friends will hold a memorial for the 13-year-old who disappeared from her Durbin Crossing neighborhood.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Remembering a St. Johns County teen whose smile captivated the world: May 9 marked one year since the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Bailey’s loved ones will remember her at the North Durbin Amenities Center. People are encouraged to wear aqua -- her favorite color.

The community has already begun remembering Tristyn -- placing aqua ribbons and bows at the amenities center.

As loved ones mark one year without Tristyn, her family, known as the Bailey 7, are calling for acts of love and kindness from the community.

Bailey’s body was discovered at the north Durbin amenities Center in 2021 -- the same location as Monday’s memorial.

State attorney: Tristyn Bailey stabbed 114 times

Ahead of the one year mark, Bailey’s family released a statement:

As a family, we continue to be devastated and overcome with grief at the loss of Tristyn. With time we are learning to deal with carrying this loss forward. We draw our greatest strength from our love of Tristyn and seek to honor her memory in line with her spirit. Our Saint Johns and Jacksonville community, her teammates and classmates are simply incredible in the acts of kindness and encouragement for one another. It is in the day-to-day memories and expressions of love that we best carry Tristyn forward.

We are also working on many lasting ways in which Tristyn’s legacy will support the good. In the next year we look forward to formally announcing many of these efforts. Presently we are working to align with a youth mental health program, a community focused gym that will also support defense classes and a scholarship program. Tristyn’s dedication as a teammate continues to be honored. Saint Johns Middle School Cheer Association, Infinity Allstars Cheerleading, Zone Cheer All-Stars and the Episcopal Eagles Women’s Lacrosse are each recognizing someone within their respective program with a Tristyn Bailey award.

We are deeply appreciative of the many organizations and businesses that have had events to remember Tristyn. From the Aberdeen 5K, Kendra Scott event, POA homecoming game, Outlaws play-off game, Creekside/Episcopal Women’s Lacrosse game, POA Spring concert, to the businesses and individuals that show their teal and aqua in support and spread kindness each day, we’re immensely thankful. Going beyond our local community, we have seen how Tristyn’s spirit, memory, and kindness has grown around the world, from countless aqua bows tied up in her memory to painted rocks carried and hidden around the world to share her legacy.

As we take today to reflect upon Tristyn’s memory and the light her passing has inspired, we encourage everyone to find a moment each day to feed the good wolf. Through acts of kindness and love as a community we can drive out evil together.

With Love Always, The Bailey 7

The Bailey family said many memorial projects are in the works -- including a scholarship program, working with a youth mental health center, and a community gym that supports self-defense.

Formal plans will be announced at a later date.