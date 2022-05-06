1 year later: Tristyn Bailey’s family reflects on her memory, impact

Remembering a St. Johns County teen whose smile captivated the world: May 9 will mark one year since the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. It was Mother’s Day.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Remembering a St. Johns County teen whose smile captivated the world: May 9 will mark one year since the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. It was Mother’s Day.

Deputies arrested her schoolmate and charged him with murder.

As the somber year mark approaches, Bailey’s family members are sharing a message with the community.

Tristyn Bailey

They call themselves the Bailey 7. Bailey’s mother, father and four siblings aren’t looking forward to this day. It’s more pain as they cope with losing her. But they say they’re able to support each other and the love from the community makes a big difference.

“As a family, we continue to be devastated and overcome with grief at the loss of Tristyn,” they wrote in a statement to News4JAX. “With time we are learning to deal with carrying this loss forward. We draw our greatest strength from our love of Tristyn and seek to honor her memory in line with her spirit.”

They spoke publicly at her Celebration of Life last May. Since then, they’ve remained silent so they don’t affect the pending criminal case against the teen charged in the killing.

The community has rallied behind the Bailey family with charity walks and ribbons throughout the neighborhood where she lived. Aqua was Bailey’s favorite color.

Now, loved ones say they want a youth mental health program, a community-focused gym that will also support defense classes and a scholarship program.

Tristyn Bailey (Jessica Moltisanti/former cheer coach)

Bailey was the youngest of five. The teen loved to laugh and spent her free time as a competitive cheerleader.

“We have seen how Tristyn’s spirit, memory and kindness has grown around the world, from countless aqua bows tied up in her memory to painted rocks carried and hidden around the world to share her legacy,” her loved ones wrote.

On Monday, exactly a year after her death, the Durbin Creek community plans to come together for another vigil like these ones they held last year.

“As we take today to reflect upon Tristyn’s memory and the light her passing has inspired, we encourage everyone to find a moment each day to feed the good wolf,” her family wrote. “Through acts of kindness and love as a community we can drive out evil together.”

Bailey’s loved ones encourage everyone to talk about the positives of her life and not focus on her death.

Tristyn Bailey (Jessica Moltisanti / former cheer coach)

Bailey’s schoolmate, 15-year-old Aiden Fucci, was in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. He’s set to go to trial in November.

