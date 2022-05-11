Gas prices break record high for second day in a row

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. U.S consumers have so far defied higher prices for gas, food, and rent and have been spending more in 2022, providing crucial support to the economy. How long that can continue will be one of the key factors affecting the economy and inflation this year. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second day in a row, drivers are paying record gas prices.

On average, drivers are paying $4.40 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA. That’s up 3 cents from Tuesday.

The highest record average price for Florida was two months ago in March at $4.37 per gallon.

While Florida drivers are paying on average $4.32 there is still no real relief in sight. This comes as people start to make Memorial Day weekend plans.

It’s a bit cheaper in Duval County at $4.29. According to Gas Buddy, the lowest gas price in Jacksonville is $3.97 per gallon.

The 76 on West 8th Street is selling gas for $4.19 per gallon and the one on North Main Street is going for $4.09 per gallon.

Even though gas prices and inflation are high, AAA shows people are not pumping the brakes on their vacation plans this summer. Some are adjusting to getting the most bang for their buck. That includes traveling closer to home, taking a shorter trip, booking a cheaper hotel, and budgeting more for gas.

AAA says benchmark oil prices have taken a hit, so that could lead to a slight price drop next week. But if you’re hoping to see pre-pandemic gas prices return, don’t hold your breath.

Gas Buddy is a great option to find the least expensive gas in your area. All you have to do is download the app.