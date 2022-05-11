Middleburg man killed, Keystone Heights woman seriously injured in crash, FHP says

A Middleburg man died and a Keystone Heights woman was hospitalized with seriously injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Clay County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release sent Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at County Road 215 and State Road 21.

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling east on C.R. 215 when the car approached the intersection of S.R. 21 and failed to yield the right of way to a sport utility vehicle, which was heading south on S.R. 21. That’s when, troopers said, the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to Orange Park Medical Center. Troopers said the driver of the sedan, a 74-year-old Middleburg man, died at the hospital. The Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old Keystone Heights woman, suffered serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.