Sentencing hearings scheduled for Brianna Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former Navy petty officer first class at Naval Station Jacksonville who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-old daughter was back in court on Thursday.

That’s when sentencing hearings were scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16 for Brianna Williams in the death of her daughter, Taylor Williams.

The prosecution plans to present facts to the court, and the state anticipates these will be full days.

Williams, 30, faces 20 years to life in prison.

On Nov. 6 2019, Williams reported her daughter missing. According to court documents, Williams allegedly tortured, maliciously punished or caged her daughter. The child wasn’t seen for months.

The 5-year-old’s remains were found Nov. 12, 2019, in a wooded area of Marengo County in rural Alabama. They showed evidence of potential malnourishment, trauma and disease, according to prosecutors. A medical examiner could not determine the 5-year-old’s cause of death.

FBI investigative show Williams’ cellphone traced her to Alabama.

Williams pleaded guilty in March of this year.