Testimony underway in trial of man charged in 2016 shooting death of UNF employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Testimony was underway Wednesday in the long-delayed murder trial of a man accused of ordering his stepbrother to kill a witness from jail.

Jecorian McCray, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering in the 2016 shooting death of University of North Florida information technology engineer Joe Brenton.

McCray was initially arrested in a 2014 burglary at Brenton’s Oceanway home. According to prosecutors, McCray, from jail, ordered Brenton, 48, to be killed to prevent him from testifying in the burglary case.

McCray’s stepbrother Dakarai Maxwell, 22, is charged with first-degree murder as the accused shooter. He’ll be tried separately.

Two others were arrested as accomplices and have pleaded guilty. They’re expected to testify against McCray.

If convicted, McCray could get the death penalty.