JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive is happening for the first time since 2019.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is working with food banks across the country—like Farm Share here in Northeast Florida.

This comes at a time inflation is one of the roadblocks affecting millions of families and also food banks from keeping their shelves stocked to help people in need.

According to Feeding America, food banks are buying nearly as much food as they did last year but paying about 40% more for that food now.

In the most recent consumer price index from the Labor Department, food prices in grocery stores in March were 10% higher than in March of last year.

The cost of food in restaurants is almost 7% higher

So if you want to participate—here’s what you need to know:

Simply leave your non-perishable food items next to your mailbox today.

Your postal delivery worker will pick those donations up all day as they drop off mail

Those donations will be distributed to local food banks, pantries and churches.

This Stamp Out Hunger food drive is expected to help at least 3 and a half million people here in Florida who are struggling to have something to eat for them and their families.