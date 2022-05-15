National Hurricane Center begins 2022 outlook, no cyclone formation expected over next 5 days

Sunday marks the first day of routine issuance of Atlantic basin Tropical Weather Outlooks from NHC. Outlooks will be issued four times a day through Nov 30.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two weeks ahead of the start of hurricane season, the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center on Sunday began issuing its Atlantic basin Tropical Weather Outlook in 2022.

NWS found that tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

RELATED: Officials warn Floridians to get ready for hurricane season

Four times each day, NWS will look at significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for tropical cyclone formation.

The Tropical Weather Outlook is issued from May 15 through November 30 each year.

Forecasters at Colorado State University are predicting that the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season will have 19 named storms and nine hurricanes, slightly higher than the yearly average for the past three decades. The season starts in June and ends in November.