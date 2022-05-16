Dozens of people without a home because of apartment fire

JFRD says 34 people are without a home after a fire broke out in a Lakewood Oaks apartment building Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said 40 people are without a home tonight after a fire broke out in a Lakewood Oaks apartment building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Residents told news4Jax that the Red Cross is giving them a place to stay, but the residents we talked to said their things have been damaged by the smoke, but they’re glad to have made it out alive.

JFRD said around 40 people are displaced after a fire broke out in the Lakewood Oaks apartment complex Sunday evening.

Kyanta Washington is one of those 40.

“I’m directly on the other side of the apartment that got on fire,” said Washington.

Washington said she was in her apartment with her kids when she got a call from her neighbor that her unit was on fire.

“My neighbor downstairs in the other building called me he’s like, ‘Ky Ky, where are you?’ he’s like, ‘it’s smoke get out of the house, it’s on fire,’” said Washington. “My daughter went to open the door and all the fire and everything just came in.”

She said she wasnt able to grab any of her belongings.

“It’s all damaged. All my stuff. I can’t even go in my house, it’s that bad. I cant get anything out of my house,” said Washington.

“Our neighbors came rushing up our balcony pounding on our door,” said Daniel Neill, a resident at the apartment complex. “They’re pointing outside and the whole awning of our building is smoke covered.”

Neill said the fire started in his neighbor’s apartment.

He said he was inside with his wife and 2 cats when he saw his complex up in flames.

“We share a wall. I just looked out and I’m like, ‘oh my god, there’s bright orange and white flames shooting out the window,’” said Neill.

Neill said his wife was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.

“She’s fine, she’s good. I’m just happy they seemed to get everything under control,” said neill.

There were seven kids and seven adults that lived in the apartment where the fire started. JFRD said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“I’m just trying to figure out what to do next. I have work in 12 hours. I’m worried about my family and what are we going to do next,” said Neill.

Neighbors in nearby buildings are scared for those affected by this fire.

“I hope they find a place, because I don’t want this to happen to anybody - it’s heartbreaking to see this happen,” said another resident, Sheila Reed.

The Red Cross is helping about 40 people.