74-year-old man shot neighbor in St. Johns County before turning gun on self, deputies say

St. Johns County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide between two neighbors who live in a townhome community on Servia Drive off St. Johns Parkway south of Racetrack Road in the northwest portion of the county.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – An incident report obtained Tuesday from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reveals new information into the investigation of what deputies said was a murder-suicide between two neighbors.

It happened Saturday in a townhome community on Servia Drive off St. Johns Parkway. The investigative report identified the suspected shooter as Jose Alberto Melendez, 74. The victim in the shooting was identified as a 42-year-old man.

With respect to the victim’s family and its privacy, News4JAX has omitted his name from this story.

News4JAX on Tuesday also received 911 calls that were placed after the shooting.

“Stay alive, stay with me man,” one person says, attempting to help the 42-year-old, while on the phone with a dispatch operator.

“Where is the male who shot him?” the operator asks.

“He went back to his house. I don’t know his name, I just saw him,” the man responds.

Another caller is heard telling dispatch that she heard “loud noises” and that she believed a gun went off twice.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there was an incident between the neighbors resulting in the 42-year-old man being fatally shot. Investigators determined after the shooting, Melendez re-entered his residence and when to the backyard where he turned the gun on himself.