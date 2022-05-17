Father shot amid dispute with 2 children, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father suffered a gunshot wound Tuesday when shots were fired during a dispute that involved two children at a Jacksonville home, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded about 1 p.m. to a shooting at a house on Lee Street.

Investigators said they learned that there was a domestic dispute between a father and two children -- a son and a daughter both under the age of 18 -- that started inside the home and continued into the front yard.

According to police, six to eight rounds were fired, and the father suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He reportedly drove himself to a hospital.

It’s unclear if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if he was shot by someone else, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said there was also a 13-year-old girl inside the home. They said all of the minors appear to be OK.

The Sheriff’s Office said that everyone involved has been detained and that police are not looking for anyone.

Detectives continue to investigate.