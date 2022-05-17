Food distribution events to be held this week in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, will be distributing food at two events this week in Jacksonville.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here are the locations and times for this week’s events in Jacksonville:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with The Church of Oakland

Date: Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until supplies last (200 households)

Location: First Baptist Church-Oakland at 1025 Jessie St., Jacksonville, Florida, 32206

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Northside Ministerial Alliance and Jacksonville City Council members Terrance Freeman and Ju’Coby Pittman

Date: Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation at 3416 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32209

Ad

Farm Share will also be holding a food distribution event this week outside of the Northeast Florida area:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Amvets Post 447

Date: Wednesday, May 18, from 8 a.m. until supplies last (300 households)

Location: 406 County Road 40, Inglis, Florida, 34449

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.